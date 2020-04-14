Tuesday 14 April 2020    
Other News - West Africa - Togo - Football
’Caf decision over Togo makes no sense’
Monday 1 February 2010

Not since Buckingham Palace took so long to respond Princess Diana’s death in 1997 has an organisation so badly misjudged the mood of the public.

For the decision by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to expel Togo from the next two Africa Cup of Nations - following their Angola 2010 withdrawal after their team bus was machine-gunned (with two team officials dying) - is simply jaw-dropping.

Before we get into the whys and wherefores, let’s just clarify why the Togolese have been suspended. In the statement they released on Saturday, Caf said the following...


Read more...

other news
Japan radioactivity detected in Florida

Facebook removes violent ’intifada’ page

White celebs say ’I Am African’ for AIDS campaign

All other news



 


last articles
Coronavirus in Africa - What to Do During the Lockdown

Sports Betting in Africa Debunked

Could china be intentionally choking Africa with debt ?

Could Africa Host The 2030 World Cup?

Why it is important for communities to celebrate local art

search
 

newsletter

 
 
About us - Contact us / privacy policy - Partners - Advertising guide - Syndication
Site map - Text mode - Map of africa - Archives - French edition
© 2020 - Afrik-news.com