Sarkozy Seeks Stronger French-African Ties
Wednesday 24 February 2010

French President Nicolas Sarkozy heads Wednesday to Gabon and Rwanda in an effort to boost the French presence on the African continent and to seal renewed diplomatic ties with Kigali.

President Sarkozy has different goals for his visits to Gabon and Rwanda, two countries in which France has had long-standing, but bumpy, ties. France’s relationship to Gabon and to its deceased leader, Omar Bongo, have probably been its closest in sub-Saharan Africa. But Paris was accused of meddling in disputed Gabonese elections last year that saw Mr. Bongo’s son Ali elected president.


