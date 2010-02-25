|
Sports
- Southern Africa
- Namibia
- South africa
- Football
South Africa Football: Mokoena and Pienaar out for Namibia clash
Carlos Alberto Parreira, South Africa national team coach today announced a mixed squad to play lowly Namibia in Durban next week.
The friendly match to be played on Wednesday, 03 March at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban will form part of the 100 day celebration ahead of the World Cup kick-off.
A number of regular players such as skipper Aaron Mokoena and Steven Pienaar were left out as they wrap up their league’s season abroad.
The coach is also using this match to try out new players in the team.
But the Brazilian was quick to stress that it does not mean that the players who are not in the team have lost their places in the squad for the World Cup.
"Even though I have a good idea of what my final squad will look like, there are still places up for grabs, so I still have to see other players as we enter the final road of our preparations", Parreira said.
The squad that will travel to camp in Brazil will be announced on Thursday.
However, next weeks game is not without its controversy. Chile was meant to play South Africa but it was struck off. And Bafana Bafana is said to have paid Chile R1.25m for canceling.
South Africa will now fork-out over R2m to play Namibia as it has also agreed foot all expenses of hosting the Brave Warriors, from flight tickets, hotel accommodation, food and other logistics.
That switch of opponents enraged South Americans and initially sued South Africa for breach of contract demanding R3million in damages.
The squad
Goalkeepers: Emile Baron (SuperSport United), Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs).
Defenders: Bradley Carnell (FC Hansa Rostock, Germany), Bevan Fransman (Maccabi Netanya, Israel), Morgan Gould (SuperSport), Bryce Moon (PAOK, Greece), Anele Ngcongca (Racing Genk, Belgium), Siyabonga Sangweni, Mzuvukile Tom (both Golden Arrows), Lucas Thwala (Orlando Pirates), Siyanda Xulu (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Midfielders: Lance Davids (Ajax Cape Town), Andile Jali (Pirates), Thanduyise Khuboni (Arrows), Daine Klate (SuperSport), Reneilwe Letsholonyane , Siphiwe Tshabalala (both Chiefs), Teko Modise (Pirates), Lebohang Mokoena (Sundowns), Tlou Segolela (Bloemfontein Celtic).
Strikers: Katlego Mphela (Sundowns) and Thulani Serero (Ajax CT).
