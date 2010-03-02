|
Togo: For a peaceful presidential election
"Togolese, let’s vote in peace." It is with this slogan that, the political parties, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the traditional and religious leaders as well as the opinion leaders are urging their country people to take part in the March 4, 2010 Presidential election in Togo.
The INEC has also developed series of audiovisual and written messages discouraging acts of violence during the campaign. The messages are also intended to sensitize the Togolese population on the importance of voting and the need to ensure transparency during the electoral process.
To that effect, invitations were sent out on 26 February 2010, by the Chairpersons of the different constituencies, informing the public that the Local Independent Electoral Commissions (LIEC) will organize training sessions for members of the polling stations.
Meanwhile, the election campaign is in full gear following the increase in numbers of televised debates featuring the different political parties vying for the presidency. Political rallies are being organized all over the national territory to introduce the different candidates and their political agendas to the population.
Worth recalling that, an observer mission was deployed to Togo by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Mr. Jean Ping, for the presidential election. The African Union delegation is led by H.E. Mr. Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. President Obasanjo has been on the field as from February 28.
The presidential campaign will end on 2nd March 2010 and the first round of elections will take place on 4th of March 2010. Seven candidates from different political parties in Togo are competing for the Presidency.
Source: African Union Commission (AUC)
