Tuesday 14 April 2020    
Sports - North Africa - Algeria - Cameroon - DR Congo - Ghana - Ivory Coast - Namibia - Nigeria - South africa - Football
Football: 2010 World Cup trials begin
Wednesday 3 March 2010 / by Nicholas Mc Anally
 Dossier : 2010 World Cup
The countdown is on! It is 99 days to the D-day, and the six African teams qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2010 are busily getting ready, with some putting finishing touches to their strategies while others still frantically look for a coach or a midfielder... Wednesday has been set aside for friendly matches at all levels.


- Italy-Cameroon
It is no doubt a clash that will lead to the biggest number of trials. Apart from Gianluigi Buffon’s absence, the wave of injuries that have struck the Azzurri will allow Marcello Lippi to conduct a broad review of players and hone his decision-making skills concerning the six or seven vacant positions. More importantly, the absence of Alberto Gilardino and Vincenzo Iaquinta will allow him to see the skillful Marco Borriello and Giampaolo Pazzini in action. Paul le Guen, on the other hand, was disappointed by the performance of his team at the last African Cup of Nations CAF, and has opted for a quasi revamp of the Indomitable Lions with seven changes, including the return of Sebastian Bassong, Benoit Assou-Ekotto and Joel Matip.

- Algeria-Serbia
Buoyed by a whole nation, Algeria faces Serbia in Algiers. But this match is of a purely symbolic value as it will only serve as a stage to welcome the long awaited arrival of Mehdi Lacen. The Racing Santander midfielder, will kick his first ball in the Fennecs’ jersey. Deprived not only of its goalie, Gaouaoui, and captain, Mansuri, but also the wounded Meghni, Halliche, Saïfi and Bouazza, as well as Chaouchi and Lemmouchia, dismissed for disciplinary reasons, with Ziani and Yahia suffering from a severe lack of competition, Rabah Saadane will enjoy testing new elements. After twenty-four long years, the Khadra are not planning to miss the World Cup.

- Côte d’Ivoire, South Korea
The Elephants of the Ivory Coast face South Korea in London ... without a coach. Vahid Halilhodzic, fired a few days ago, has not been replaced. Guus Hiddink is being tipped to replace former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) coach but in the meantime, Didier Drogba, Emmanuel Eboue, Aruna Dindane and Salomon Kalou, all in the Premier League, will lead the Ivorians to Wembley stadium. For the Koreans and their coach Huh Jung-Moo, it is a roll call before their first World Cup stage where they will meet Greece, Nigeria and Argentina.

- South Africa-Namibia
The host of the 19th edition of the World Cup is seeking to increase its chances. Having beaten Swaziland (6-2) and Zimbabwe (3-0), the Bafana Bafana hosts Namibia at the 70,000 seat Moses Madhiba stadium in Durban: The same stadium that will host Nigeria, Germany, Spain, Netherlands as well as a much awaited Brazil-Portugal clash. With the Namibians traveling as tourists, South Africans cannot afford to take this match lightly in front of a home crowd. Unfortunately, Carlos Alberto Parreira will have to make do without Mokoena and Dikgacoi, the 32 year-old star striker from Benni McCarthy.

- Bosnia-Ghana
Milovan Rajevac, Black Stars’ boss, still trusts his young under 20 world champions years. With Vorsah and Isaac Owusu-Abeyie absent, the young Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Antwi have been called as replacements. Just like the talented FC Porto winger, David Addy. But the Bosnians released their warheads; one of the most amazing duo strikers in Europe, Edin Dzeko and Vedad Ibisevic, who are currently terrorizing the Bundesliga. This match will, above all, serve as an internship program for Ghana, scheduled to take on Serbia, Australia and Germany in South Africa.

- Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo
The new coach of Super Eagles will see his team in action for the first time. Lagerbäck, who just replaced Shaibu Amodu as head coach of Nigeria, will primarily be an observer on Wednesday in Abuja. The opportunity for locals, including Bassey Akpan, ThankGod Ike and Ejike Uzoenyi to win a place among the 23 players. Only four players playing in Europe were called, Obinna Nsofor, Onyekachi Apam, Elderson Echiejile and Sani Kaita. They are expected to bring some weight to Nigeria’s B group in a match against a tDRC eam composed of African Champions (CHAN and Champions League).


Algeria
Algeria: Battered Women

Randa: A transsexual is above all a human being

Social media and cyber-activism in North Africa’s revolution

All articles related to Algeria

dossier : 2010 World Cup
Football: Who is Africa’s best Goalkeeper?

World Cup 2010: Ghana to petition FIFA on ’declaration of goal’

"Impressive arrival ceremony" as Black Stars set to return

Uruguay broke the heart of a whole continent

Uruguay end Ghana dream

Nigeria’s Super Eagles’ two year suspension could be pure bluff

Abedi Pelé believes in Ghana

Discover the full dossier

your opinion
your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion


 
see also



Sports
Ghana Black Stars coach assures fans ahead of match with Lesotho

When Kader Keita slips and attacks a reporter

John Paintsil, the king of own goals

All articles related to Sports

search
 

newsletter

 
 
About us - Contact us / privacy policy - Partners - Advertising guide - Syndication
Site map - Text mode - Map of africa - Archives - French edition
© 2020 - Afrik-news.com