press releases





Comoros: Chairperson of the Commission of the AU stresses the need for a consensual resolution of the institutional issues facing the Union of the Comoros

The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union (AU), Mr. Jean Ping, has been closely following the recent developments in the Comoros, especially the adoption, on 1 March 2010, by the Congress which comprises the elected members of the Assembly of the Union and those of the Councils of the autonomous Islands of a law aimed at harmonizing, from 27 November 2011, the mandates of the President of the Union and the Governors of the Islands.







