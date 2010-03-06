|
Society
- East Africa
- Djibouti
- Eritrea - Libya - Sudan
Sudan-Eritrea strengthen ties against UN Eritrea sanctions
The Khartoum government of northern Sudan has moved to strengthen alliances with Eritrea by condemning the United Nations sanctions on Eritrea, which came after the emergence of documented allegations that Eritrea supports and arms rebel groups in Somalia.
Sudanese leader, President Omar al-Bashir in his one-day working visit to Eritrea condemned the U.N sanctions against the horn of Africa country during his meeting with President Isaias Afwerki at the State Palace in Asmara.
Pointing out that such an expected logical stance would enhance Eritrean-Sudanese ties, Eritrean political analyst Mr. Yemane Gebreab, applauded the stance of the people and Government of Sudan against the United Nations Resolution 1907. According to him, Eritrea would as ever stand alongside the Sudanese people.
The Eritrean government in a press conference on Friday reiterated the strong alliance between the two countries. Sudanese Presidential Advisor, Dr. Mustafa Osman Ismail, stated after the meeting of the Sudanese and Eritrean presidents, that the visit of President Omar Al-Bashir to Eritrea attests to the existing solid relations between the peoples and governments of the two countries.
Dr. Mustapha Ismali stated that Eritrean-Sudanese ties is historic and rests on solid ground. He underlined that President Isaias Afwerki’s participation at the signing of the First Framework Agreement in Doha, Qatar, between the Sudanese government and the Darfuri Justice and Equality Movement amply demonstrates the role of Eritrea and President Isaias in promoting peace in the Sudan.
The United Nations Resolution 1907 (2009) imposes Sanctions on Eritrea over Its Role in Somalia, and its refusal to withdraw troops following conflict with Djibouti. The resolution stipulates an arms embargo, travel restrictions, asset freezes.
The UN Resolution 1907 document reads:
“Gravely concerned about findings that Eritrea had provided support to armed groups undermining peace and reconciliation in Somalia and that it had not withdrawn its forces following clashes with Djibouti in June 2008, the Security Council (...) imposed an arms embargo on that country, in addition to travel restrictions on and a freeze on the assets of its political and military leaders.
“The Council demand that all States, in particular Eritrea, cease arming, training and equipping armed groups and their members, including Al-Shabaab, which aimed to destabilize the region or incite violence and civil strife in Djibouti.
"It further demanded that Eritrea cease facilitating travel and other forms of financial support to individuals or entities designated by the Committee established pursuant to resolution 751 (1992) regarding Somalia and other sanctions committees, in particular the Committee established pursuant to resolution 1267 (1999) regarding Al‑Qaida and the Taliban.”
During the adoption of the resolution, Libya’s representative, in explaining his negative vote, said more time and concerted cooperation were needed to persuade all countries in the Horn of Africa to establish mechanisms to deal with their problems. Libya had advocated the use of international legal bodies to resolve border disputes, which were the main cause of disagreement in the region.
Describing the resolution as unrealistic and too hasty, the Libyan representative said sanctions were not the ideal way to solve the current problem and their humanitarian effects would exacerbate current tensions. Libya would have preferred that the Council wait until the African Union Summit in January.
|
|