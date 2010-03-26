Togo: An opposition demonstration violently dispersed

Honouring to an invitation from the Togolese opposition party, Union of Forces for Change (UFC), thousands of candle holding militants gathered Wednesday at the party’s headquarters at around 17 hours (local time). However, the vigil to "bury the regime in power" was cut short. At nightfall, the police stormed the area and dispersed the crowd. The opposition has been banned from protesting against the re-election of Faure Gnassingbé as President of Togo.







