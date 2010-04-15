press releases





Western Sahara: Campaigners call for of release of hunger strikers after 1 month without food

Western Sahara peace activist who appeared on BBC documentary ’in critical condition’ after month of hunger strike

A human rights campaigner from Western Sahara who spoke out against the Moroccan occupation of his country on BBC documentary is among six hunger strikers in a critical condition after a month without food. The six promininent human rights defenders have been held in a Moroccan prison for over 6 months and could face the death penalty if found guilty of trumped-up charges against them. Amnesty International have adopted them as prisoners of conscience and today human rights groups called for their immediate release.







