Western Saharan hunger strikers and Morocco’s human rights violations

Worldwide appeals have been launched in support of thirty-six Saharawi hunger strikers reaching their 29th day of protests. The wave of hunger strikes, which have spread across seven Moroccan jails, began on 18 March with the political prisoners of conscience now experiencing desperately critical symptoms of medical deterioration.

Konstantina Isidoros is a doctoral researcher in anthropology at University of Oxford. Her field of study is the Sahara desert with special interest in the hassaniya-speaking populations of the western Sahara. The views expressed in this paper are those of the author.








