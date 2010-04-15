Arabization and a history of Black-African marginalization in Mauritania

Overtaken by an overpowering sense of relentless cultural oppression and marginalization, Black-Mauritanians continue to express their resentment after two recent speeches, by the Prime Minister and Minister of Culture on March 1, called for a total Arabization of the Western African country. Mauritania’s historical background serves as a beacon of understanding to recent events that have pricked old sores dating back to the birth of the country.







