IMF Concludes Staff Visit to Guinea-Bissau

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by Mr. Paulo Drummond visited Guinea-Bissau during April 15-18, 2010. The mission met with President Malam Bacaí Sanhá, Prime Minister Carlos Gomes Junior, President of the National Assembly Raimundo Pereira, Minister of Finance José Mario Vaz, Minister of Economy Helena Embaló, as well as development partners.







