French government officials “deplore” Frances action on Western Sahara human rights

Today (30th April 2010) a cross-party group of 40 French government representatives joined with French civil society leaders in condemning the attempt by France to block a United Nations resolution that would introduce human rights monitoring in Western Sahara. The statement signed by Mayors and Councillors from all regions of France and from all political parties apart from the Front Nationale, comes in response news today that a UN Resolution due to be passed today has been obstructed by the French. The resolution looked set to introduce human rights monitoring in Western Sahara and apparently carried unanimous support from all other 14 members of the Security Council. The UN peace keeping force in Western Sahara, MINURSO, is the only one without a human rights monitoring mandate.







