press releases





Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Holds Birthday Party for Zambia’s Founding President Kaunda

On April 28th, Chinese Ambassadorto Zambia Li Qiangmin held at the Ambassador’s residence a birthday party for Kenneth David Kaunda, founding President of Zambia, attended by Mr. and Mrs Kaunda, President Banda and his family, and a number of freedom fighters that participated in Zambia’s struggle for independence and liberation.







