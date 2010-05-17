|
Ethiopia: Invitation - Press conference of the African Union elections observation mission
The African Union (AU) Elections Observation Mission (EOM) led by President Sir Ketumile Masire, former President of Botswana, will hold a press conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2010 at the Hilton. Representatives of the media will be briefed on the deployment of the observation mission on the field. At this occasion, an arrival statement will be released.
It is noteworthy that at the invitation of the Electoral Commission of Federal Republic of Ethiopia, H.E Jean Ping, Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union has deployed a 60 member multidisciplinary group of Observers to Ethiopia’s Legislative Elections scheduled for 23 May 2010.
The AU-EOM will be deployed in Ethiopia on 16th May 2010.
The press conference is scheduled to take place on 18 May, 2010 at 15:30 at the Hilton, Addis Abeba, Ethiopia. Journalists are invited to attend the event.
Source: African Union Commission (AUC)
