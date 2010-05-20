Madagascar: Bloody police and military mutiny attracts popular support

A gunfire battle erupted between the Forces d’Intervention de la Gendarmerie Nationale (FIGN) at the Fort Duchesne military barracks and security forces, Thursday, in Antananarivo, capital of Madagascar. According to witnesses, at least two people have been killed and several persons wounded in the shooting. The day before, the FIGN had urged people hostile to Andry Rajoelina’s regime to join them.







