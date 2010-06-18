|
West African Heritage & History Explored on Crystal Voyage
As cultural and heritage tours become increasingly popular in West Africa, luxury specialist Crystal Cruises has set more than a dozen shoreside options in Senegal, Ghana, Togo and Principe for Crystal Serenity’s "African Adventurer" voyage departing Cape Town April 17, 2011.
With its return to West Africa for the first time since 2001, Crystal is offering guests opportunities to explore the culture, art, nature and, of course, the slave trade that dominated the region for centuries. Showcasing authentic West African life, past and present, the excursions highlight traditions from voodoo to agriculture, plus the dense rainforests and European influences throughout the area.
"West Africa offers extraordinary and truly unique encounters, with a remarkable balance between its dark history in the slave trade and the warm, welcoming people eager to share their culture with travelers," says John Stoll, vice president, land and port operations.
Along with a new excursion from Cape Town, South Africa to Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned, adventures ashore in West Africa include:
Dakar, Senegal - Goree Slave Island, a World Heritage Site and epicenter of the slave trade;
Dakar, Senegal - Lake Retba, known as "Pink Lake" due to the distinct hue of the water; visit to the surrounding villages of lake’s salt harvesters;
Lome, Togo - Traditional voodoo ceremony in the village of Sanguera and a visit to the market locals frequent for items thought to ward off evil; and
Takadori, Ghana - Kakum National Park, a dense rainforest with breathtaking indigenous plants and creatures, and a 100-foot-high canopy walkway.
Part of Crystal Serenity’s epic World Cruise, the 21-day voyage visits Cape Town, South Africa; Walvis Bay, Namibia; Bom Bom Island, Principe; Lome, Togo; Takoradi, Ghana; Dakar, Senegal; and Lisbon, Portugal en route to London.
For bookings made by September 30, 2010, per person, promotional Two-for-One cruise fares start at $9,925 (double occupancy), and include $1,000 ’All Inclusive - As You Wish’ shipboard credits, complimentary air transportation from many North American gateways (or $1,400 cruise-only credit), plus 20% savings on virtually any 2011 or 2012 cruise. Guests paying in full six months in advance save an additional 2.5%.
For more information or Crystal reservations, contact a travel agent, call 888-799-4625, or visit www.crystalcruises.com.
Source: Crystal Cruises
