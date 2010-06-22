Mugabe, Zenawi, Bashir, Afwerki, Mubarak, Biya... World’s worst despots list

A United States based think tank, Foreign Policy/Fund for Peace has ranked President Mugabe as the second worse despots in the world after North Korean Kim Jongil. The nearly 90-ear-old Zimbabwean president is followed by the presidents of Sudan, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Libya, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Egypt...







