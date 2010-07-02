|
Society
- Central Africa
- Rwanda
- Tanzania - Uganda
- Justice - Crime
Uganda-Rwanda: Genocide pastor to face prosecution in Tanzania
One of the most wanted promoters of the genocide that took place in Rwanda in 1994 has been arrested in Uganda. The former pastor is being charged and questioned over some “2,000” human remains that were found near his former church.
Rwandese who lost their relatives in the 1994 genocide that saw an estimated 800,000 people massacred have applauded the arrest, last Wednesday, of Rwandan pastor, Jean Uwinkindi.
Confirming the arrest, Uganda police spokesperson, Judith Nabakooba said "Uwinkindi’s was travelling towards Kampala when the vehicle was stopped by policemen at Isingiro and he was arrested. He was brought to Kampala from where he has today been handed over to interpol".
Uwinkindi faces three counts of genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide and extermination as a crime against humanity. He is to be handed to the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) in Arusha, Tanzania, by Interpol. "Arrangements are being made to move the suspect to the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, which sits in Arusha." Nabakooba said.
The ICTR was created by the Security Council to prosecute persons responsible for genocide and other serious violations of international humanitarian law committed in the territory of Rwanda between 1 January 1994 and 31 December 1994.
Uwinkindi, pastor of the Pentecostal Church in Kanzenze, Kigali, before and during the genocide and who has a $5m bounty on his head, was reportedly very active in the three-month massacre of Tutsis and moderate Hutus under an organised Hutu extremist policy that ordered mass eradications.
It is alleged that he led a group of killers to look for and exterminate Tutsi civilians, and on numerous occasions planned, instigated, ordered and committed acts of genocide against Tutsis.
According to the indictment, prior to and during the genocide, he was a collaborator of the extremist MRND (Mouvement Républicain National Pour La Démocratie et le Développement) party and was known for his hatred for Tutsis.
