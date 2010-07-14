Thursday 16 April 2020    
press releases

Press releases - Southern Africa - Swaziland - Media - Religion - Governance
TV station forced to stop televising religious program
Wednesday 14 July 2010
On 11 July 2010, Channel Swazi, a privately-owned TV station was forced to pull a religious programme off air after Swazi authorities felt the sermon which was being preached in the programme was critical of royalty and Swazi cultural practices.

The programme which was supposed to run for an hour, was discontinued after only five minutes when authorities called and ordered that it be pulled off air.

According to a report in the Times of Swaziland newspaper, the sermon was being preached by Pastor Justice Dlamini.

Quoted in the Times, the pastor said he was disturbed by the removal of his programme from the TV screens, more so because he believed there was nothing offensive in his sermon to warrant such censorship. He said when he enquired from the station, its managers claimed to have been helpless as they received an order to pull the programme off air.

The station, on the other hand, confirmed having been ordered to stop the programme but could not identify the source of the instruction.

The station’s director, Qhawe Mamba, a member of the Royal Family, said the programme was discontinued at the discretion of the transmission controller. He said such situations have happened before where programmes are pulled off air.

MISA-Swaziland condemns such an act of censorship which was unwarranted and uncalled for and appeals for the respect of the editorial independence of the media.

Source: Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA)


Swaziland
Mobile clinics in Southern African region to fight HIV-AIDS

Swaziland: King Mswati the cuckold!

Swaziland royal’s death threats and media bill raise concerns

All articles Swaziland

your opinion
your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion


 
see also



Press releases
IFC Supports Better Investment Climate and Small Businesses Growth in Lesotho

More than a Distributor, THEMA is THE partner when it comes to international development

MONTREAL WILL HOST ITS FIRST EVER BLACK FASHION WEEK

All press releases

search
 

newsletter

 
 
About us - Contact us / privacy policy - Partners - Advertising guide - Syndication
Site map - Text mode - Map of africa - Archives - French edition
© 2020 - Afrik-news.com