NYERERE centre for peace research begins new training programs in Arusha

More than 80 students have benefited since the Centre’s inception in 2008

The East African Community Nyerere Centre for Peace Research (EAC-NCPR) in cooperation with Arcadia University in the USA has offered new scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students from the EAC Partner States for training programs in Human Rights Law in Africa. The training programs which began this week will run for five weeks.







