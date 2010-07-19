Guinea military seek to take over power again?

In a televised speech broadcast Sunday, Guinea’s Army Chief, Major Ibrahima Balde revealed a planned assassination attempt on the lives of some of the most prominent political leaders. Several officers under the command of a certain senior officer are said to be part of the plot. Some have been arrested. The country’s transitional Prime Minister, Jean-Marie Dore, has denounced any attempts to destabilize the electoral process.







