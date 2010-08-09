Chi Mgbako is a Nigerian-American human rights professor, lawyer, and writer based in New York City. A graduate of Harvard Law School and Columbia University, she has conducted human rights fieldwork, advocacy, and teaching in Ghana, Ethiopia, Liberia, Malawi, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, and Uganda. She has published in the areas of women’s rights, justice sector reform, and contemporary politics. She is currently clinical associate professor of law at Fordham Law School in New York City where she directs the Walter Leitner International Human Rights Clinic.









Rwanda: Free press, post-genocide

Regardless of Rwanda’s presidential election outcome on August 9th, one thing is certain – an independent press will not monitor the election results. The government has systematically silenced the independent media in the run-up to the election. In the lingering shadow of the genocide, sixteen years on, the government has ensured there is little room in Rwanda’s political landscape for a free press.

