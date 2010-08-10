|
Rwanda election: Big win for Paul Kagame after vote count
The sitting president of Rwanda and RPF candidate, Paul Kagame, has overwhelimingly won the Rwanda presidential elections, which were held yesterday, by over 90 per cent.
For the next 7 years, according to Rwanda’s constitution, Paul Kagame will be president of the tiny country which suffered genocide in 1994, during which hundreds of thousands of people were killed.
According to the results, released today by the chairman of Rwanda National Electoral Commission, Chrysologue Karangwa, President Kagame won by 90 percent.
Karangwa also announced the results of Kagame’s opponents. Karangwa said that the PSD candidate, Dr. Jean Damascene Ntawukuriryayo, got 0.9 %, Prosper Higiro from the Liberal party (PL) got 1.5 % and the PPC candidate, Dr Alvera Mukabaramba got 0.7 %.
Supporters of Kagame have started celebrating his win on the streets of the capital, Kigali and other towns in Rwanda.
In a brief interview Kagame said, "The RPF win is victory for development, for all Rwandans and for the new Rwanda."
