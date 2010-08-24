Africans are primitive, pet-eaters and child-killers...

says VS Naipaul’s controversial new book

A veteran novelist, VS Naipaul is stirring controversy over his recent book on Africa and its people. Since the tasteless headline of The Economist magazine in 2000 - “Africa: The Hopeless Continent”, no other bad publicity has come close to it until the international author known for his provocative and controversial writing, published his latest book: “The masque of Africa.”







