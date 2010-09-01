Western Sahara: Morocco to be sent to court by injured Spanish activists

To the utter dismay of the Spanish Government eleven Spanish activists were arrested Saturday in El-Aaiún, the capital of Western Sahara, by the Moroccan police during a demonstration for the territory’s independence. Released and deported back to Spain, the eleven activists claim they were tortured by the Moroccan police, who they plan to take to court. And while Madrid seeks to settle the row, Rabat has remained reticent on the affair.







