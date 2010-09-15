Chi Mgbako is a Nigerian-American human rights professor, lawyer, and writer based in New York City. A graduate of Harvard Law School and Columbia University, she has conducted human rights fieldwork, advocacy, and teaching in Ghana, Ethiopia, Liberia, Malawi, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, and Uganda. She has published in the areas of women’s rights, justice sector reform, and contemporary politics. She is currently clinical associate professor of law at Fordham Law School in New York City where she directs the Walter Leitner International Human Rights Clinic.









Three African Vignettes: Nigeria, Benin, Rwanda

The following three “vignettes” are based on private journal entries written in Nigeria, Benin, and Rwanda between 1999 and 2004. They highlight the everyday magic found in a brief personal encounter, the link between the ancestral and the present in the shadow of historical trauma, and the enduring hope found in African football.







