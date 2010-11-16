|
Botswana: President Ian Khama’s quest for a first lady
Botswana President Ian Khama’s continued bachelor status is now increasingly worrying his countrymen and members of his own political party-Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).
Party leaders have since registered their concern and initiated a move to hunt for a suitable first lady.
Reports from the diamond rich southern African country indicate that during a party gathering on November 15 one brave former cabinet minister, Kebatlamang Morake asked Khama when he would marry.
Giving an impression that the whole scene was stage managed, Khama responded by saying “For your information, I want a woman who is tall, slim and good looking" reports say.
"You are guilty of ridiculing the President. The best that you should do is to go all out and look for the woman that you prefer for me as I hardly have time to hunt for a woman who will become my wife" Khama is quoted saying.
Vice President, Mompati Merafhe later told the gathering that his several attempts to remind Khama to marry hit a brick wall.
"I don’t think there is anything else that I can do for now because I did my very best during our days at the barracks to remind my boss to marry without success,"
Khama was a few years ago previously engaged to a Gaborone dentist, Dr Nomsa Mbere. Arrangements had been made for their marriage with the exception of a wedding date. But, all came to an abrupt end when Khama’s mother, Lady Ruth Khama died.
