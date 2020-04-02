Thursday 2 April 2020    
Oprah runs Congolese brothel in ’Ruined’
Wednesday 15 December 2010

She may be retiring from the talk-show business but Oprah Winfrey isn’t giving up on her acting ambitions. The TV titan is set to produce and star in an HBO Films adaptation of the Pulitzer prize-winning 2009 off-Broadway play, "Ruined."

Deadline.com reports that Winfrey – whose last major role was in the 1998 drama "Beloved" – is expected to play Mama Nadi, a madam who runs a brothel in war-torn Congo and attempts to keep herself and her girls from getting caught between the rebel armies and the government.


