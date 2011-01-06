Tuesday 14 April 2020    
Economics - Southern Africa - Namibia - Development - Energy - Raw Materials
Namibia: Uranium enrichment in the offing
Thursday 6 January 2011 / by Anna Smith / 2 opinions
Namibia, which has pockets of uranium deposits, is crafting a nuclear policy to be completed mid-2011 with plans of setting up a nuclear electricity plant. Uranium enrichment within its borders is also on the cards.

Namibia, which has pockets of uranium deposits, is crafting a nuclear policy to be completed mid-2011 with plans of setting up a nuclear electricity plant. Uranium enrichment within its borders is also on the cards.

According to various publications from the southern African nation, a group of nuclear energy experts from Finland’s Nuclear and Radiation Authority, in conjunction with Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) are putting together a nuclear policy which is to be completed mid-2011, together with relevant laws.

Namibia plans to generate electricity from its own nuclear reactor by 2018. And speaking at a nuclear policy conference recently, mining minister Isak Katali is quoted saying his government is serious considering venturing into nuclear energy but for peaceful purposes only.

“It is the expressed decision of the Namibian government to seriously consider the development of nuclear power in order to complete the national energy mix and provide sufficient energy for our development,” Katali said.

The minister believes that the entire nuclear fuel cycle would be addressed under the policy, ranging from uranium exploration, mining to nuclear energy generation.

Namibia, ranked world’s fourth-largest producer of uranium is churning out 5 000 tons of the mineral annually and accounts approximately for 10 percent of the world’s uranium output.

At present the country has issued more than 40 exclusive licenses for uranium exploration and 12 licenses for uranium mining, reports say.

The southern African country is also said to be working closely with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) “to achieve a strong policy framework for a safe and efficient nuclear policy for peaceful purposes only.”

Namibia is signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement in Connection with the NTP and Protocol Additional to the Safeguards Agreement.

The country established the Namibian Atomic Energy Board in February 2009.


Namibia
Namibia: Baby-dumping rates soar among school girls

Namibia and Zimbabwe politicians confront new technology

African penguin gets a new lease of life

All articles related to Namibia

your opinion
your opinion

Namibia: Uranium enrichment in the offing -
my fellow countrymen should be extremely careful on this project the West is watching and the wont just standby. But we do stand a great chance of uplifting the lives of our people - Thursday 6 January 2011 - 13:46

Namibia: Uranium enrichment in the offing -
that"s great news from Namibia... but at the same time very worrying.I foresee an invasion of the small desert nation by the West coz energy power is the much sought after. However, if properly managed by Namibians and their partners is (...) - Thursday 6 January 2011 - 12:22

all opinions


 
see also



Economics
The impact of religion on international trade

INNOVEOX gets Charles Rosier as new Partner and TOTAL EP as first client

Ethiopia and U.K. forge closer economic ties

All articles related to Economics

search
 

newsletter

 
 
About us - Contact us / privacy policy - Partners - Advertising guide - Syndication
Site map - Text mode - Map of africa - Archives - French edition
© 2020 - Afrik-news.com