Malawi: En route for energy independence

Malawi government, saddled with heavy debt has been handed a boost after France canceled off over a €10 million debt. Meanwhile, the U.S. government has approved a $350.7 million compact for the Government of Malawi through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) for electricity development, whilst the World Bank has also agreed to issue a loan involving tens of millions of dollars to boost the country’s energy sector.







