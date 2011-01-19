In Senegal, more than eight homes out of ten now have at least one insecticide-treated mosquito net. This is proof that efforts invested during the last five years in the battle against malaria are beginning to pay off.
In fact, in this West African country, the number of cases of malaria fell by 41% between 2008 and 2009, dropping from 300,000 to 179,000. And infant mortality fell by 30% between 2005 and early 2009.
These spectacular results have been achieved thanks to strategies put in place by the Roll Back Malaria global plan to combat this disease. More than six million insecticide-treated mosquito nets were distributed between 2005 and 2010, and preventive treatment for pregnant women was also established. All these measures have now paid off.