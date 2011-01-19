Tribute to Patrice Lumumba: His last letter

As Africa this week pays tribute to Patrice Lumumba, one of the continent’s greatest men of all time, Afrik-News.com brings you an excerpt of his last letter written to his wife, Pauline. This masterpiece, composed as he inhaled his last few breaths while he solemnly waited to be sent to the slaughter, continues to peal with potent force half a century after his untimely death; A monstrous assassination that was orchestrated to perfection by a kleptocratic colonial master. The beauty of Lumumba’s profound expression of love for his native Congo and Africa is a political legacy that transcends time.







