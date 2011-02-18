Ivory Coast: 40% of world’s cocoa under threat of destruction

Coffee and cocoa producers in the Ivory Coast Thursday morning torched several bags of cocoa in front of the European Union headquarters at Plateau, the business district of the capital, Abidjan. This follows a ban on coffee and cocoa exports from Côte d’Ivoire. The export freeze was imposed by Alassane Ouattara to force his rival, Laurent Gbagbo, to cede power.







