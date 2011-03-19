Youssou Ndour: Live!

Five years ago, the famed Pompidou Centre in central Paris hosted Africa Remix, a far-reaching exhibition of modern artists from all across the Motherland. Present-day Africa came to life in a different way more recently at the Bercy Stadium sports arena, when thousands of African Parisians converged to see Senegalese star Youssou N’Dour live. The stately 51-year-old, certainly his continent’s most famous living singer, turned out to be an unlikely sex symbol: 90 percent of the Bercy crowd were women, dressed to the nines for the occasion. High heels, buxom cleavage, boubou gowns, formfitting printed dresses and plentiful hair weaves were all on display in celebration of one man. For over four hours, N’Dour did not disappoint.







