Meri Nana-Ama Danquah, a native Ghanaian, is author of the groundbreaking memoir, Willow Weep for Me: A Black Woman’s Journey Through Depression, and editor of three critically anthologies: Becoming American: Personal Essays by First Generation Immigrant Women, Shaking the Tree: New Fiction and Memoir by Black Women, and most recently, The Black Body. She is also a poet, public speaker, and radio commentator. Danquah divides her time between Los Angeles, California and Accra, Ghana.









To Return Or Not to Return

It’s a question that haunts many Ghanaian immigrants at one time or another during our stay in our adopted lands. No matter where in the world you live—America, the UK, South Africa, or Germany—and no matter how long you’ve been living there or how content you imagine yourself to be, the call of home will inevitably find you. Ghana, and all that she has ever been to you, will beckon.







