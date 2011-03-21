Ivory Coast: Laurent Gbagbo on his way out, says French official

Henri Guaino, special advisor to French President Nicolas Sarkozy, Monday announced that the departure of the outgoing president of Côte d’Ivoire is "on track". This comes after Laurent Gbagbo’s refusal to step down following an advice from a panel of heads of state mandated by the African Union to find solutions to the Ivorian crisis. Informal discussions have been ongoing since the end of international mediation efforts.







