Libya: The dangers of leaving Gaddafi in power

The dangers of a post- 2011 revolution Libya with Muammar Gaddafi still in charge, the influence that Gaddafi’s violent resistance may have on other avaricious, power-hugging presidents in Africa and the affected will of a people to rise up against tyranny, oppression and abuse are reasons the ongoing coalition against Gaddafi in response to his war against his people ought to include an agenda to force him [Gaddafi] out of office and replace his regime with a people-centered regime.







