Randa: A transsexual is above all a human being

The Memoirs of Randa the Trans

Randa is an Algerian transsexual. She tells her poignant story in a book, The Memoirs of Randa the Trans, which was recently published in Lebanon, where she is based. Her is the first documented story of an Transgender in Arabic. She spoke with Afrik-News.com about her decision to tell her story in a book.







