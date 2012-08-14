press releases





Airtel unveils Pan-African Rising Stars Championship

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 13, 2012/African Press Organization (APO). Over 400 Boys and Girls to participate in the inaugural Pan-African tournament. Draw and fixtures for the exciting under-17 tourney to be released on the 15th of August 2012. Winners of Championship to receive a wild card invitation to the Arsenal, Manchester United soccer clinics.

