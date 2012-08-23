press releases





Tanzanian Minister of Agriculture and AGRA President challenge African leadership to take food security action

African Green Revolution Forum to convene global and international leaders

ARUSHA, Tanzania, August 23, 2012/ — Tanzania’s Minister of Agriculture, Food and Cooperatives the Honorable Christopher Chiza and President of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) Jane Karuku today announced that Tanzania will host the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) (http://www.agrforum.com) from September 26 to 28, 2012. The meeting is the next milestone in developing African-led food security solutions. At the recent G8 Summit, global leaders including 21 African countries and 27 private sector companies committed $3 billion to a New Alliance for Food Security and Nutrition, launching the next phase of the global food security effort to raise 50 million people out of poverty over the next 10 years.







