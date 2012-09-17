Champions League: Al Ahly or TP Mazembe to face Esperance Tunis?

After qualifying for the african cup of nation 2013, Champions League is back on the continent with the program on the last day of the group stage. If all teams qualified for the semi-finals are already known, remains to be seen what exactly the poster of the last four. On this occasion, Al Ahly and TP Mazembe will fight to finish on top of Group B and avoid the Esperance defending champion.







