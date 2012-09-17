The west african state community prepares military intervention arrangements

For intervention in northern Mali, the Malian authorities and (cedeao) have agreed to logistics cooperation. Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs and African Integration of the West African organization meet Monday in Abidjan, the capital of Côte d’Ivoire, to shape this collaboration that should lead to a military attack against the Islamists who are currently occupyng Gao, Timbuktu, Kidal and Douentza.







