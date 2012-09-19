|
Society
- East Africa
- Kenya
- Wars - Weddings - Governance
Kenya: bloody battle between Orma and Pokomo
A mass grave was discovered Tuesday in the district of Tena River in southeastern Kenya, where Orma and Pokomo two rival ethnic groups in Kenya are engaged in a battle since mid-August. Nearly a hundred people were killed in bloody clashes between the two groups compete for pasture and water points.
The hatchet is not yet buried between Ormo and Pokoma. A mass grave was discovered Monday in the district Tena River in southeastern Kenya, where two rival ethnic groups confront violent since mid-August. Assessment of massacres? Hundred dead. Authorities ignore for the moment the identity of the persons found in the grave. "We do not know if they have been killed during a confrontation with the police or the victims of ethnic clashes," according to the regional police chief speaking on BBC.
According to the Kenya Red Cross, it is the most deadly killing the country has ever seen since the post-election violence in late 2007. Danson Mungatana, a member of parlement of the region, he pointed the ineffectiveness of the police: "As leaders, we are tired of being called to extinguish the embers (...) security agencies are responsible for the violence (...) they had information about that attacks were being prepared and they didn’t react at time, "he told to AFP.
Violence related to politic
The rivalry between the Ormo, semi-nomadic pastoralists and Pokomo, farmers, has always exist. The two groups have been fighting for land and water points for centuries. But according to observers, the extremely violent nature of their conflict in recent times, could be linked to the 2013 presidential elections approaching. Moreover, a Deputy Minister of Kenya, accused of inciting violence between the two ethnic groups, was dismissed. In Kenya, it is common that the approach of elections, politicians orchestrate ethnic groups to gather votes.
The post-election violence in 2007 following the contested re-election of President Mwai Kibaki had went all over the country. More than 1,000 people were killed in clashes between supporters of the Kenyan head of state and his rival Raila Odinga. Kenyans have not forgotten this bloody page of history. They remain on their guard against the next election to be held in March 2013.
|
|