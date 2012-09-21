Monday 20 April 2020    
EUROPA LEAGUE: PERFORMANCE OF AFRICAN
Friday 21 September 2012 / by Christophe lele
The small European Cup was played last thursday . The defending champion easily Athletico of Madrid won 3 goals 0 against Tel Aviv. Many The african players were concerned. their performance was appreciable. afrik-news watched the differents encounters and gives marks..


The encounter on which africans paid a lot of attention was the one who opposed the Udinese to Anzi makachkala of the cameroonian Samuel Eto’o . They separed after a draw match (1-1). The young Moroccan Aissati with liverpool beats Berne young boys in front of their public 5 goals to 3 . Another team at the party yesterday was the Girondins of Bordeaux of Landry N’Guémo, Sane, Cheikh Diabate, who beat at home 4 Fc Bruges 4-o. At the same time marseille returned from Turkey where he made a draw match (2-2) with Fenerbahce, with a goal scored at the last minute by Andre Ayew

_The attackers were not African realistic last night, just the opposite of defenders and midfielders who were realy appreciable .

Score out to 10:

Kabore (5.5): Pathetic in the first period, he raised up his level at the second period . This allowed his team to have more scoring occasions.

Jordan Ayew (5.5): His performance were fair. He was not at his usual level

André Ayew (6.5): During the encounter , his fighting spirit allow him to be present. He will be rewarded by a goal at the last minute (90 +4).

Sane (6.5): The Senegalese was wonderful . It reflected the performance of Bordeaux who terrorized their opponents.

Nicolas N’Koulou (4.5): The cameroonian defender, was not at his usual level . During the first period he was totaly lost on the field. During the second period he tried to allow his team to move forward by sending interesting ball.

Leyti N’diaye (4): The young Senegalese defender surely lack experience . He still have to learn alongside of N’Koulou.

Onazi (6.5): The Nigerian of Lazio of Rome has all the quality of a perfect midfielder. He blocks the Tottenham players at the midfield , preventing them to reach his defense. Its participation in the offensive game allowed Miroslav Klose to highlight .


