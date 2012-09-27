The presidents of the two countries have finally reached to a deal on oil exports from south Sudan through Sudan. The negotiators for both countries say a demilitarized border buffer zone between the two countries had been agreed on.
The President Omar al-Bashir of Sudan and President Salva Kiir of South Sudan are expected to sign a deal on Thursday. The African Union mediators are still to confirm that an agreement has been made. The consent was done after a four days of talk in the Ethiopia capital Adis Ababa. A comprehensive agreement was supposed to be signed on Wednesday morning, but this did not happen. They also said that an economic agreement had been made to allow South Sudan’s restart oil production.
The presidents’ decision to come to sign an agreement was spurred up after the United Nations threatened both countries with sanctions if they did not reach a comprehensive agreement as a result of fighting over oil facilities and land. Nevertheless a number of important issues remain unresolved, including disputed regions like the flashpoint region of Abyei and a series of border zones claimed by both countries. In January, the South shut down oil production and accusing Sudan of stealing its oil but Sudan claimed it was owed money and as a result the two countries’ economies have been seriously damaged.
The two countries were pushed to the point of war earlier this year. Signing this deal and getting the oil flowing again would boost both economies according to both countries. However many Sudanese are still not convince about the signed agreement unless it is signed.