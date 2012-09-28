Wednesday 22 April 2020    
Institution and politics - East Africa - Somalia - Aviation - Wars - Politics - Drought
African Union Force incarcerate part of kismayo
Friday 28 September 2012 / by Ojong Debra
The African Union force soldiers have successfully entered the port city of Kismayo on Friday and have been surrender the area after a serious attack on the Al-Shabaab forces


The south capital of Kismayo, in Mogadishu is now the main battleground between African Union forces and Al-Shabaab, the Islamic group that has long tried to overthrow the Somali government.The Al-Shabaab fighters were in disorder leading to the death of many and some wounded during the fight. According to the U.N. refugee agency, the fight over Kismayo has caused thousands of civilians to escape from the city this month, it said that Somalis were leaving in minibuses, in trucks and on donkey carts. This war has left many homeless and jobless.

Nevertheless, there are some parts that are still under the control of al-Shabab because they AU forces just got hold of the territory and Kismayo is a big city. According to Amisom the troops were successfully inserted so as to liberate the people of Kismayo so that they can lives in peace and get stability and security. They advise all fighters remaining in Kismayo to lay down their arms. The Al-Shabab commander in Kismayo, Sheik Mohamed Abu-Fatuma, says their enemies have used military boats to set up hundreds of soldiers in the coast late last night as a result the mujahideen fighters have engaged a fight with them.


