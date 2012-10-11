Rebels report they have shelled the main city in Sudan’s oil-producing in South Kordofan state near the border with South Sudan on Wednesday
It is the second time this week that this has happen and since June last year Sudan’s army has been at war with the Sudanese People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-North) shortly before South Sudan separated from Sudan. However the South Kordofan capital Kadugli has been mostly isolated from the fighting from the rebels. The Sudanese army has been bombing our positions with Antonov planes around Kadugli since yesterday, SPLM-North spokesperson Arnu Lodi said. He also says they are shelling military positions in Kadugli and claim they are acting in self-defense.
Khartoum is accusing South Sudan of supporting the rebels of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, who fought as part of the southern rebel army during Sudan’s civil war that ended in 2005. South Sudan denies the accusation.
Report from Sudanese state media says five people were killed when the SPLM-North shelled Kadugli on Monday and according to the United Nations at least one rocket hit a UN compound in Kadugli.
The rebels said they began the first assault on the central government stronghold since last year and it was only after Khartoum’s army bombed their positions. Fighting in South Kordofan has forced hundreds of thousands of people to run away from their homes and stir up tensions between Sudan and South Sudan. This resulted in both neighbours splitting apart last year under a treaty that ended the long civil war. Due to international pressure, Sudan and South Sudan agreed last month to secure their border after clashing along several times in the past years. Indirect talks between Khartoum and the rebels, however, have made slight progress in the country.