Julius Malema, South Africa’s politicians has heatedly react in response to finding carried out on him in absentia in a company he owns shares.
Mr Malema said that those who value the law must treat all equally, according to him a man in absentia can not be told you are guilty and we will take everything you have. Ms Thuli Madonsela says legal proceedings should be taken against the firm after investigation has been carried by the government concerning the firm who found him guilty in abscentia. Ms Madonsela said the On-Point Engineering granted to the Department of Roads and Transport in Limpopo Province where Mr Malema comes from unlawful, tender for goods and serviced.
Mr Malema and his business partner had benefited improperly from the unlawful, fraudulent and corrupt conduct of On-Point and maladministration of the department of transport.
In 2009, the 174 page report says that On-Point Engineering had gain a 51m rand tender even though it had been running for over one year without any employers, no property nor yearly income. There was also evidence said Ms Madonsela to show that they received double payments from the transport department and other service providers for doing the same job.
Ms Madonsela called for the suspension of the agreement between the Limpopo’s transport department and On-Point Engineering. She necessitates a disciplinary step to be taken against officials so that the money could be recovered. She demands that the state attorney should also institute legal procedures against On-Point and its shareholders that benefited from the awarding of the tender, so as to recover whichever amount of money the department is entitled to. Ms Madonsela said that she reserved judgments about whether the awarding of the tender was corrupt while South Africa’s leaders Hawks unit was investigating these claims.
Mr Malema had denied charges of money-laundering associated to the awarding of government contracts Last month saying the case was politically motivated. The firebrand politician has been expelled from the government African Nation Congress for disseminating divisions in the party. The former ANC Youth League leader is well-known in South Africa for his burning public speaking and generous lifestyle. He describes himself as an economic freedom fighter.