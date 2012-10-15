Nana Konadu Agyemang wife of ex-leader of Ghana, Jerry Rawling has been elected as one of the presidential candidates by a newly political party on Saturday ahead of the December polls .
She officially resigned from the ruling NDC on Thursday and was unanimously approved for president by the rival party at its convention outside Accra on Saturday. During the convention she told a crowd of several thousand delegates assembled at the Kumasi Sports Stadium that the party was born out of the need to transform Ghana. She promised the people of Ghana that under the NDP government and her leadership to wipe out Poverty and discontent which is widespread among Ghanaians.
The political leader had wanted to run for the national democratic congress party but was beaten in 2011 in the primaries by Ghana’s then-president John Atta Mills who died in July shortly after an illness. Agyemang help in launching the rival National Democratic Party after her defeat and has still maintain her ties with the NDC.
Her husband a national icon, who founded the NDC, has led Ghana both as a military ruler and an elected president. However, he has also sent mixed messages about his loyalty as regards the December vote. He praised his wife’s party at the convention on Saturday, saying it will restore hope and the moral values that the country needs to move forward.
He further praised Mahama on Saturday since he has taken over and agreed that he will restore hope in the NDC. According to him Should Mahama wins re-election, and then they will be able to join hands again. The December polls are generally expected to be close and experts have said the NDC may struggle to keep power if Rawlings throws his influence behind another candidate. In recent years Ghana is being seen as a rare example of stable democracy in West Africa with a country population of more than 20million and started significant oil production in 2010.